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Ryan Homes to build new homes in Roanoke after hand-off from ABoone Real Estate
By Gene Marrano,5 days ago
For the past few years ABoone Real Estate has moved away from the full cycle of residential development, from planning through construction, focusing now on site preparation and any zoning issues – then handing off the actual building of houses to publicly-traded Ryan Homes, a northern Virginia-based developer that operates in many markets and can purchase construction materials in bulk at lower prices. The Wilton South subdivision of single-family detached homes that Ryan Homes will now develop after ABoone did the early prep work are priced from around $700,000 and up. Alexander Boone, President of ABoone Real Estate at a ribbon cutting today in Roanoke City, just off Franklin Road:
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