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Curry Barker has a pitch for an R-rated Indiana Jones movie
By Olivia Singh,5 days ago
With a box office hit under his belt, the sky’s the limit for Curry Barker—and he’s certainly dreaming big. In a recent interview with Gold Derby, the Obsession writer-director said that he and producing partner Cooper Tomlinson aspire to make a balls-to-the-wall, outrageous R-rated version of Indiana Jones. “I want to do a crazy adventure movie,” Barker said. “That’s something that Cooper and I have talked about, because we feel like we’ve never seen something like that; we’ve only ever seen the family-friendly version. But what happens if two regular guys, or one regular guy, goes on a journey that turns crazy? Literally pushing the boundaries of that genre would be fun for me.”