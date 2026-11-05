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ECU Health recognized for work reducing physician burnout
By WITN Web Team,5 days ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Medical Association recognized ECU Health for supporting physicians and working to reduce burnout in the healthcare field. The Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program recognized ECU Health for fostering a supportive workplace for physicians. Since 2019, the program has recognized over 200 organizations, according to the AMA website.
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