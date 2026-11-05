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Maryville Legion Post Marks America's 250th With Veterans Day Bash Saturday
By Sandra Hernandez,4 days ago
Motorcycles, doughnuts and a flag retirement ceremony are all on the docket this Saturday at American Legion Captain Emerson J. Lonas Post 13 in Maryville, where organizers are combining a celebration of the country's 250th anniversary with the annual observance of Veterans Day. The event runs most of the day at the post, located at 224 Waters Road, with the parking lot opening at 8 a.m.
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