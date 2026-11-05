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Thursday is warm and sunny but cooler temps arrive this weekend
By Annea Scales,5 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Today and Friday will still feel seasonably warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight temperatures will be chilly with lows in the 40s and 50s. The sky will remain clear as high pressure is in place over the area. The only weather concern for the rest of the work week will be dense fog. Cooler air moving over wet ground from recent rain will create thick fog, especially along and northwest of the Natchez Trace Parkway. Fog could significantly impact your morning commute, so give yourself extra time and use your headlights. Fog potential will continue Friday night into Saturday morning with similar conditions.
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