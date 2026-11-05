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Google Gemini Turns Sketches into Functional Apps via Canvas Tool
By Alvin Lang,5 days ago
Google has introduced a new feature within its Gemini platform that allows users to transform hand-drawn sketches into functional applications. Announced on November 5, 2026, the feature leverages the Canvas tool, a workspace launched in March 2025, to generate and refine code directly from visual inputs such as app mock-ups, habit trackers, or game boards.