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Seyboth Team: Connecting buyers to sellers, housing developers and builders in our region
By Studio10,4 days ago
In this segment of Real Talk with Kyle Seyboth, Krystin Rae speaks with the real estate expert about the importance of having connections in the industry. The Seyboth Team with Century21 has connections with housing developers, builders and sellers across our region who can help connect buyers with properties before they’re officially listed sometimes. This is where the saying, “it’s now what you know, it’s who you know” can be helpful.