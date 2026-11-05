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Google Launches Gemini Omni 1.2 Flash with 15-Second Video Generation
By Caroline Bishop,5 days ago
Google has announced the release of Gemini Omni 1.2 Flash, an update to its multimodal video-generation and conversational-editing platform, now available through the Gemini API and Google Cloud. The new version introduces native 15-second video creation, multi-turn conversational editing, and improved reference adherence, while reducing costs by 30% compared to its predecessor, Gemini Omni 1.1 Flash.