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2026 Dodgers minor league review: Easton Shelton
By Estevão Maximo,5 days ago
For a twenty-year-old playing his first full season as a professional, Easton Shelton was magnificent, destroying pitches in the California League on his way to an MVP award. Four games with the High-A squad were all the exposure that Shelton had to pro ball in Great Lakes at the end of the season. And it certainly didn't show, with the left-hander presenting himself as not only the Tower Buzzers' most menacing hitter but also the entire league's.