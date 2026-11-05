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El-Sayed Calls Vance a "Coward" but Agrees to Work Together
6 days ago
Michigan Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed stated he is willing to work with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on policies like Medicare for All, but he did not hold back his personal criticisms. In a recent interview, El-Sayed called Vance a "coward," accusing the Vice President of only distancing himself from the war in Iran after the GOP suffered historic losses in the 2026 midterm elections. While El-Sayed emphasized his commitment to serving the people of Michigan by working across the aisle, he also warned voters that Vance is positioning himself for a future presidential run and pledged to hold the Vice President accountable by highlighting the difference between his rhetoric and his actions.