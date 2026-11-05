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Tune In to Hear Jessica Marlow, the Lawyer Behind Some of Today’s Biggest Content Creators, on “The Zest”
By Orange Coast Magazine,4 days ago
The Weintraub Tobin partner joins The Zest to talk about her career representing some of the biggest names in digital media and entertainment. This week, we’re talking with an entertainment attorney who works closely with some of today’s most recognizable content creators and Hollywood talent, including the hosts of “The Toast” and author and creator Remi Cruz. Her work focuses on helping clients navigate deals across podcasts, publishing, brand partnerships, and other areas of the evolving creator economy, as well as supporting companies and brands in the digital media space. She’s been recognized by The Hollywood Reporter’s Power Lawyers: Creator List and featured in Variety’s legal and industry reports. She also made history early in her career as the youngest attorney to become a partner at her firm. Today, we’re joined by Jessica Marlow, partner and member of the board of directors at Weintraub Tobin.