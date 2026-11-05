undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
MPD Reports: Skydiver’s hard landing sets off crash detection; slot winner handed $0 ‘burner’ gift card; four gunshot victims after Parkway Place call
By Sharon Swanepoel,5 days ago
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 16 – 22, 2026. Due to the length, this report has been split into three parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. 911 Hangup –...
3