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Legends promotes 2 in product, customer support roles
By Home News Now,5 days ago
TOLLESON, Ariz. – Legends Home has announced organizational changes designed to support the company’s long-term vision, strengthen execution for its retail partners, and expand leadership opportunities for rising talent within the organization. The changes align with Legends’ North Star: to be the leading domestic entertainment and mattress manufacturing...