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Mississippi Senate Race Too Close to Call as Absentee Ballots Counted
4 days ago
The Mississippi Senate race remains too close to call as election workers continue counting absentee ballots. Democratic challenger Scott Colom and incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith are locked in a razor-thin, nail-biter race that has turned into an unprecedented situation for the deep-red state. Mississippi has not sent a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in nearly four decades, and the state was carried by President Donald Trump by a 23-point margin just two years ago. The final outcome may hinge on absentee ballots, which can be counted as long as they were postmarked by Election Day and received by November 10. As both campaigns project confidence while awaiting the final tally, experts note that the state does not require automatic recounts, and a third-party candidate currently holding about 2% of the vote could play a spoiler role in the tight race.