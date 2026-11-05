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Men’s Swimming Ranks 48th Nationally in Swim Cloud Team Rankings
4 days ago
Wheeling, W. Va. – With their biggest roster since the restart of the program in 2020-2021, with most of those being freshman, it has been a strong start to the 2026-2027 season for the Wheeling University Men's Swimming team. The Cardinals are a perfect 3-0 in dual meets, while picking up two first place finishes in tournament play. SwimCloud released their latest team rankings earlier this week, and the Wheeling Men's Swimming team cracked the top 50, sitting 48th in the country, the first ranking for the team since the rebirth of the program.