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Yankees Make Feelings Clear on Breakout Pitcher After Dominant Season
By Henry DiGennaro,5 days ago
The New York Yankees have some major decisions to make this offseason, and the organization appears interested in keeping one of its biggest surprises from the 2026 campaign. Veteran pitcher Paul Blackburn enjoyed a career resurgence in New York this season, emerging as a dependable bullpen weapon after struggling for much of the previous year.