undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
TNF Same Game Parlay: Jaguars @ Ravens
By Josh Gross,5 days ago
We are into Week 9 of the NFL season. It feels like just yesterday we were watching the opening kickoff, and here we are, entering the bye weeks of the NFL season. Each week, we will cover a same game parlay for Thursday Night Football. Nothing huge, but a little something to sweat as we kick off each week of NFL football. So, let’s jump right in and take a look at this week’s top wager!