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California YouTuber charged with sex crimes after shocking documentary
By Taijuan Moorman,5 days ago
Former California YouTuber EDP445 has been arrested and charged with several felony sex crimes after statements he made in a documentary. Bryant Turhan Emmerson Moreland was arrested in Las Vegas on Nov. 4 and charged in California with four felonies. His charges include attempting to commit lewd acts upon a child, meeting a minor for lewd purposes, contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense, and distributing or showing pornography to a minor, according to Kern County court records viewed by USA TODAY.