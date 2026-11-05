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Mets Urged to Land 28-HR First Base Option In Low-Cost Trade
By Terrance Biggs,5 days ago
The New York Mets, through owner Steve Cohen’s tenure, never shy away from making a splash in free agency or making trades. However, without a World Series ring, the money does not look like it was well spent. Given that the Milwaukee Brewers, partially built by New York president of baseball operations David Stearns, just won their first World Series, spending wisely appears to remain the smartest course of action.