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Hayden Gray and Abby Hiday talk local happenings
By Name,5 days ago
Ashland Source Reporters, Hayden Gray and Abby Hiday, stopped by the WRDL Studios on Thursday, November 5 for Ashland Source’s weekly news update on The Early Bird’s Word. Gray and Hiday talked about local happenings, including the recent dedication of a mural in Ashland and the Mohican 5k event. All previous interviews with Ashland Source can be heard on the WRDL Soundcloud page.