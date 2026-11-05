undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ella Langley, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert to perform at 60th annual CMA Awards
By Sydney Keller,5 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Country Music Association has announced the first round of performers for the 60th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. Performers include Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley, with a special tribute planned for Dolly Parton. The awards take place in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 18 inside Bridgestone Arena from 8-11 p.m.
2