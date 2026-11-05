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Evans City Man Accused of Strangling Stepdaughter on Halloween Night in Jackson Township
By Benjamin Clark,4 days ago
A 41-year-old Evans City man is facing strangulation and terroristic threats charges after allegedly attacking his stepdaughter during a Halloween night altercation at a home in Jackson Township. Phillip Vignoli is accused of strangling the teenager and threatening to break her windpipe after she stepped in to break up a fight between him and her mother.
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