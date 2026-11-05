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The Barre Workout: What Is It & How Does It Work?
By Jasmine Danielle,5 days ago
Barre /bär/ (noun): a horizontal bar at waist level on which ballet dancers rest a hand for support during exercises. If I had a dollar for each time someone mispronounced this single syllable word, I’d be balling. The traditional definition of barre describes a tool used to maintain stability in a ballet class, but nowadays it means so much more. Barre studios and classes are popping up all over, and it seems to be a very popular fitness modality, but what is barre exactly? What makes it so special?