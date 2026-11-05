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These 2 districts will have runoff elections for U.S. Representative
By Presley Bo Tyler,5 days ago
On Nov. 3 Louisiana had a primary election for U.S. Representatives with candidates running in each of the state's six congressional districts. The House elections were what are known as jungle primaries, which mean all candidates regardless of party run on the same ballot in each race. If no candidate received more than 50% of the vote, the two candidates who received the most vote advanced to a Dec. 12 head-to-head runoff election.