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Gone Analog: Why generations raised with streaming are paying to own physical media
By Perris Fisher,2 days ago
Roughly half of Gen Z and millennial CD buyers don’t own a CD player, according to Luminate. And yet they’re buying CDs, along with millions of vinyl collectors, 4K movie fans, and graphic novel readers. After more than a decade of streaming everything, everywhere, Americans are paying extra for physical media they can actually hold.