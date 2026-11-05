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Driver hospitalized after being ejected from truck during rollover crash in Tennessee
By Tony Garcia,5 days ago
GORDONSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing on the interstate this week in Smith County, Tennessee. The Smith County Rescue Squad responded to mile marker 263 of I-40 on Wednesday morning to check on a crash. They arrived and found a heavily damaged white pickup truck sitting partially on the grassy shoulder.
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