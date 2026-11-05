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Massachusetts firefighter died in fire sparked by lithium-ion batteries
2 days ago
BOSTON (WWLP) - Investigators have determined that lithium-ion batteries caused the three-alarm fire that claimed the life of a firefighter in Dorchester earlier this year. According to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, the Boston Fire Department announced that lithium-ion batteries sparked the May 23rd fire in Dorchester that killed Firefighter Robert "BK" Kilduff Jr.