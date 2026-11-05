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Anita Louise House: A Home for the Wandering Artist
By Aimée Burg,3 days ago
With a flexible studio and an unconventional approach to hospitality, the Anita Louise House prepares to open in Westville. Cities are eager to celebrate and market their creative communities, but struggle to address the challenges its artists face to live and create in a city. The Anita Louise House, a new project in New Haven founded by Mistina and Luke Hanscom, begins with a deceptively simple question: What would it mean to support artists by literally making room for them? This idea grew out of the Hanscoms’ twenty years of involvement in New Haven’s arts community. Through their work founding Lotta Studio and West River Arts, a collective of artist studios in Westville, they have seen how much of a city’s cultural life depends on artists and those who support them. However, it is difficult for all parties to secure the basic resources needed to keep that work going.