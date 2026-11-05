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Nationally acclaimed celebrity chefs to cook up inspiration for MCPS students
By 352 Today,4 days ago
MARION COUNTY, FL (352today.com) – Five nationally acclaimed celebrity chefs will share their experiences with Marion County middle and high school culinary arts students, Friday, November 6, 2026. The celebrity chefs, who are all affiliated with World Equestrian Center (WEC) Ocala, are participating in a culinary celebration. This year’s...