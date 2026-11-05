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City Council to Appoint New City Attorney Next Week
3 days ago
Mountain View, Calif. — After an extensive recruitment and selection process, the Mountain View City Council is planning to appoint Justin Mates as City Attorney at their Tuesday, Nov. 10 meeting. Mates is a seasoned attorney with 14 years of experience in local government, including seven years of senior executive management experience, most recently as Assistant County Executive for the County of San Mateo. Mates’ first day as City Attorney for the City of Mountain View is Jan. 4, 2027, with an annual starting salary of $400,000.