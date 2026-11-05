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Dallas ISD considers closing 6 schools amid $104 million budget shortfall
By Alanna Quillen,5 days ago
Dallas ISD is considering closing six schools as the district works to address a $104 million budget shortfall, even as Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa promises major changes to public education funding. District trustees are scheduled to begin discussing the proposed closures Thursday, with a final decision expected later this month....