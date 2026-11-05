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Battle of Hampton Roads
By Joshua J. Mark,4 days ago
The Battle of Hampton Roads (8-9 March 1862), also known as the Battle of the Monitor and the Merrimack, Battle of Ironclads, or Clash of the Ironclads, was a naval engagement at the roadstead of Hampton Roads, Virginia, during the American Civil War, during which the USS Monitor met the CSS Virginia (built from the remains of the USS Merrimack) in the world's first battle of ironclad warships.