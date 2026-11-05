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Bainbridge woman, 72, charged with misdemeanor months after body slamming incident at Walmart involving police
By Taylor Lewis,5 days ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) — Patricia Tarver, 72, was booked Oct. 23 on a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of an officer, according to booking records. The charge follows an Aug. 18 incident at a Walmart in Bainbridge. Her family said they believe the charge stems from legal action they’re pursuing against Bainbridge Public Safety.
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