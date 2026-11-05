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A New Coalition Addresses Increasing Domestic Violence in the District’s Queer Community
By Taylor Ruckle,5 days ago
At the end of October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, two D.C. organizations announced a new coalition to address the issue head-on. The Wanda Alston Foundation, which offers housing and support services to homeless and at-risk LGBTQIA youth, and the local all-queer therapy practice, LGBT+ Counseling Collaborative, have introduced Show Me Love DC, a program to extend free and low-cost counseling services to LGBTQIA survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence.