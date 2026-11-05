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Sacramento Man, 41, Held on $200K Bail After Gun-to-Wife's-Neck Standoff
By Elisa Nguyen,5 days ago
A 41-year-old Sacramento man is facing multiple felony charges after deputies say he assaulted his wife, pressed a handgun to the back of her neck, and then barricaded himself inside his home for roughly 40 minutes before surrendering. Wang Yu Yang was taken into custody late Tuesday night and is now held on $200,000 bail at the Sacramento County Main Jail.
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