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Iola-Scandinavia Referendum Passes by 101 Votes as District Looks to Maintain Educational Programs
By Evan Christman,5 days ago
IOLA, WI – After voters narrowly approved an operational referendum Tuesday, Iola-Scandinavia School District Administrator Chris Nelson says the district is grateful for the community’s support and is now focused on maintaining educational programs and evaluating staffing needs. The November 3 referendum passed by just 101 votes, providing...