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From PyTorch to Product: Accelerating Edge AI Through Open Ecosystems
By Renesas,5 days ago
Moving an AI model from development to deployment often requires navigating fragmented tools, hardware limitations, and lengthy optimization cycles. What if there was a more direct path?. In this 30-Minute BitCast, discover how open-source technologies are helping developers accelerate AI deployment on resource-constrained embedded devices. Learn how to simplify workflows,...