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The Historical Significance of Hickenlooper and Weiser
2 days ago
It is difficult to put into words the sheer totality of Democratic victories in Colorado and across the country in 2026, so how about some numbers instead?. While the final vote tallies aren’t yet complete in Colorado, it’s fair to project that the top ticket combination of Democrats John Hickenlooper (U.S. Senate) and Phil Weiser (Governor) now own second place in Colorado for the top combined margin of victory in a given election cycle — surpassed only by the (probably) legendary 1948 dream team of “Big” Edwin C. Johnson and William Lee Knous.
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