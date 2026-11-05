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City of Ottumwa Announces Veterans Day Closures
By Ellis Codjoe,5 days ago
Wednesday, November 11, 2026, is the state and federal holiday of Veterans Day. Regular garbage and recycling collection normally collected on Wednesdays will be performed on Thursday, November 12; however, all yard waste and bulky item pickup for both sides of town will be done on Tuesday, November 10. Call Bridge City Sanitation at 641-682-1700 by 2:30 p.m. on Monday, November 9 to schedule a pickup.
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