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After midterm election, students express optimism about nation’s future
By Audrey Yin,6 days ago
Democrats in states across the country scored major victories in midterm elections on Nov. 3, gaining control of both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate starting in January. In votes counted as of Nov. 4 and reported by the Associated Press, Democrats will hold 54 Senate seats compared to Republicans’ 44 with two races undetermined. In the House, Democrats are projected to hold at least 240 House seats to 147 Republican seats with dozens of races still being tallied.