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Accelerate Analog Design with Flexible, AI-Native Workflows
By ChipsAgents,5 days ago
Traditional analog design workflows demand manual setup, simulation reruns, time-consuming debug processes. Join this webinar to learn how ChipAgents’ IC-star chip neural engine automates analog design, simulation, and verification in one unified, flexible agentic loop. Through three production workflows, we’ll show how IC-star combines physics-aware models, agent orchestration, and engineering feedback to accelerate design convergence.