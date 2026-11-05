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Buena Vista crash causes power outages
By Jeff Singer,5 days ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - A vehicle crash in Buena Vista caused power outages in the city Thursday, according to Alert Rockbridge. The incident happened at the intersection of 2nd Street and Magnolia Avenue Nov. 5. As of 3:15 p.m., Dominion Energy crews were on scene. A temporary traffic signal/flagging system is controlling traffic. Drivers are urged to obey the signals, slow down and expect delays, according to the Buena Vista Police Department.
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