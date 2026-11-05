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EoS Fitness Celebrates Record $250,000 Fundraising Milestone for Challenged Athletes Foundation at Sold-Out Tour de Cove
5 days ago
EoS Fitness, the High Value. Low Price.® (HVLP) gym chain, turned a sold-out Tour de Cove into a $250,000 fundraising milestone for its premier charitable partner, the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF). The funds support the nonprofit organization that empowers individuals with physical disabilities to pursue active lifestyles and competitive sports by eliminating the barriers to fitness.