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VLT: Good news for Vermont's land and waters
5 days ago
This week, we're taking a moment to celebrate people and collaborations that are making a positive difference across Vermont. The Corse family in Whitingham and Paul Harlow in Westminster recently received major awards recognizing their leadership and contributions in farming and caring for the land. We're also sharing a story about a restoration project that uses natural materials and processes to strengthen a vulnerable roadway, while improving habitat and river health.
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