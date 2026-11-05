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Topuria Next Fight Update, Hokit Mocks Gane, New Muhammad Ali Series Draws Acclaim
By Fight Sports,5 days ago
Ilia Topuria hinted he’s gearing up for his next fight, and Dana White confirmed that he’ll be back soon. Josh Hokit mocked Ciryl Gane’s eye pokes by posting a video of himself preparing for their heavyweight title fight by getting pepper-sprayed. Prime Video’s new Muhammad Ali series, “The Greatest,” is getting rave reviews. Today in the FIGHT SPORTS Daily News!