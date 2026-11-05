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Vermont invests over $300K in specialty crop industry through Block Grant Program
5 days ago
USDA funding will strengthen produce, maple, nursery, and other specialty crop industries across the state. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM) announces a $333,428 investment in the specialty crop industries through the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP). Projects funded by this program focus on the competitiveness of fruit, vegetable, maple, and nursery crop industries in the state.
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