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Giving Machine returns to support Tulsa nonprofits this holiday season
By Reagan Ledbetter,5 days ago
TULSA, Okla. - As the holiday season approaches, local nonprofits are encouraging people to consider giving back to their communities. The Giving Machine is offering Tulsa residents a new way to support local organizations through an interactive donation experience at The Gathering Place. Visitors can donate through the Giving Machine...