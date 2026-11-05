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OSU’s Justin Bowick joins Wyatt Young on Biletnikoff Award watch list
By okstate.com , OSU Athletics,4 days ago
STILLWATER, Okla. - Oklahoma State wide receiverJustin Bowick is an addition to the 2026 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, announced Thursday by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc. Bowick joins OSU receiver Wyatt Young, who was included in the preseason, on the watch list for the award, which annually recognizes...