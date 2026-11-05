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'This proposal terrifies me': Charlestown High community rails against possible closure
By Diane Adame,5 days ago
Students, teachers and parents pleaded with Boston Public Schools and the Boston School Committee to keep Charlestown High School open after the district proposed closing the school earlier this week, citing declining enrollment. Superintendent Mary Skipper presented the recommendation to close Charlestown, along with Greater Egleston High School and the...