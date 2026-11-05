undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Arc of Shelby County celebrates Halloween with parties for children, adults and families
By Dave Domescik,5 days ago
PELHAM – Halloween brought costumes, games, music and plenty of community spirit to The Arc of Shelby County, which hosted celebrations for children, adult participants and families through several of its programs. The Pelham-based nonprofit marked the holiday with Halloween parties for its Tales for Tots, New Visions and...
1